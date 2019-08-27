You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Charles McCall

Charles McCall

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Charles A. McCall, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. The Rev. Garry Smith will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

He died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

 1932-2019

Charles Arvene McCall was born to Ralph and Irene (Aulrich) McCall on Dec. 9, 1932, at the home of Frank Aulrich, his grandparents, in Prosser. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church south of Prosser.

Charles attended School District 14 north of Juniata, finishing his eighth grade in the rural area, starting his high school years in Juniata before moving to Hastings and then back to Juniata, where he graduated in 1950.

Charles married Pat Kennedy in July 1950. No children were born to this union. They were divorced in December 1950.

Charles did farm work until 1952, before working for the Navy Depot until January 1953. He then went into the U.S. Army on Jan. 29, 1953, where he was stationed at Fort Riley, Kan., for basic training in radio communications. He went overseas in July 1953 and was stationed in England until his honorable discharge on Dec. 14, 1954.

After returning home from the service, Charles went back to work at the Navy Depot, as well as Red Pederson’s Service Station until October 1956.

Charles then met and eventually married Dorothy Snell on Oct. 14, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Juniata. At this time, they started a ready-made family of a daughter, Linda Lee. Linda made her home with Charles and Dorothy until her marriage to Charles Wiseman in March 1969.

Charles was still working at the Navy Depot until he was laid off in 1957. Charles then went to auction school, where he graduated from Mason City, Iowa. Returning from school, Charles found jobs were hard to find as an auctioneer. He then started construction work for Chalmers and Borton, building grain elevators.

Charles and Dorothy moved to Wichita, Kan., in 1958, and lived there for a year before moving to Aurora, where he worked for Grain Storage in 1959. They then moved back to Hastings in 1960, and he worked for Westland Homes for a short time. They then moved to Juniata, where he worked for Midwest District until May 1963. At this time, he started driving truck for Hargelroad, hauling refined fuel. He worked there until July 1966, when the company was sold to Herman Brothers in Omaha.

Charles drove for Herman Brothers and was transferred to Geneva in 1970, and then in December 1980, the terminal at Geneva was closed. Charles went to Superior, hoping to stay with the company; however, it also closed, laying Charles off once again.

Charles worked for Mormon’s Feed Co. for a short time in 1981 before starting back with construction in Geneva as a gravel hauler. He worked there until moving to Norfolk in February 1987, where he then started working for Norfolk Iron and Metal. He worked for NIM for 10 years until his retirement in July 1997 at age 65.

Upon his retirement, he has worked part time at various jobs and went to many auctions. He always said if it wasn’t for other people’s junk, I wouldn’t own much.

Charles and Dorothy have taken several tours and seen the country. Charles enjoyed hunting, carpentry work, going to watch the grandson’s football games and going to sales, buying junk and some antiques.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans, as well as a member of the Eagles Club and a summer helper to the Hour of Power.

Charles leaves behind to mourn two grandsons, Chad Wiseman of Schuyler and Shawn (Kim) Wiseman of Omaha; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Dorothy in 2001; a daughter, Linda Wiseman; his parents, Ralph and Irene; and two brothers, Roger and Russell.

Casketbearers will be Cole Wiseman, Kailyn Wiseman, Morgan Wiseman, Cade Wiseman, Logan Wiseman, Corbin Wiseman and Declan Wiseman.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Jose Osorio

NORFOLK — Services for Jose R. Osorio, 26, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Lavonne Polen

FREMONT — Services for Lavonne P. “Vonnie” Polen, 77, Valley, formerly of Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Charles McCall

Charles McCall

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Charles A. McCall, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. The Rev. Garry Smith will officiate.

James Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for James M. “Jim” Nelson, 76, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Willard Malchow

OMAHA — Private graveside services for Willard A. Malchow, 83, Laurel, will be at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Forrest Martinson

NORFOLK — Services for Forrest M. Martinson, 59, Newman Grove, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Darlene Haschke

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene Haschke, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home.

Allen Long

NORFOLK — Services for Allen R. Long, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard an…

Janice Luttman

Janice Luttman

NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Luttman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate with burial in the Osmond City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns