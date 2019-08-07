WAYNE — Services for Carol Rempfer, 82, Winside will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until service time at the church.
She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the Parkinson Foundation, Winside Fire and Rescue, Faith Regional Service and Hospice Foundation and Providence Medical Center Hospice.
———
Carol Jean Rempfer was born Aug. 12, 1936, at Aberdeen, S.D., to Alfred Dean and Nellie Parkin (Silver) Ettles. Carol grew up on the family ranch.
Carol married Jim Rempfer on Aug. 23, 1954, at Corinth, Miss. To this union, two sons were born, Mark Lawton and Boyd Ettles. The family moved to Nebraska in 1969. Carol was a nurse and worked for Dr. Brauer at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk and Providence Medical Center in Wayne until her retirement.
Carol is survived by her spouse, Jim; a son, Boyd Rempfer of Nederland, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Joan (Hochstein) Rempfer of Stephan City, Va.; sisters Josie Potratz of Leola, S.D., and Victoria Ettles of Aberdeen; grandchildren Kate (Harley) McCain and Beth Rempfer, all of Lincoln; great-granddaughter Ada McCain; step grandsons John (Ashley) Brogie and Joe Brogie of Los Angeles; step great-granddaughters Hazel and Eleanor Brogie; and nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; son Mark Lawton Rempfer; and a sister, Mary (Adolph) Zantow.