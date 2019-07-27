OMAHA — Services for Carol Jo Haiar, 83, Omaha, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. in Omaha. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, in Omaha, with a 7 p.m. vigil.
She died Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Omaha.
Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Children’s Hospital.
1935-2019
Carol Jo was born on July 1, 1935, in Alliance to Charles and Metta (Miller) O’Connor. They moved to Norfolk when she was five years old. After graduating from Norfolk High School in 1953, she worked as an operator for the phone company in Norfolk until 1956.
She married Francis “Fritz” Haiar on April 17, 1956, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Fritz’s businesses.
She is survived by a daughter, Renée Jackson; a granddaughter, Jenna Jackson; and a son-in-law, Jeff Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her spouse, Francis “Fritz” Haiar.