NIOBRARA — No services for Carl Crosley, 83, Niobrara, will be held, per his wishes.
He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2019
Carl V. Crosley, son of George and Hannah (Trudell) Crosley, was born Aug. 5, 1935, at Santee. He attended school in Santee until the eighth grade and graduated from Niobrara High School in 1953.
On Dec. 12, 1955, Carl was united in marriage to Elaine Foner at the Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. They were blessed with four children: Michael, Timothy, Kyle and Alan Joe.
Carl worked at the stockyards in Sioux City for two years after high school. After their marriage, Carl and Elaine lived on the old Foner farm until 1962, when they moved to the Earl Barington farm. He ran the International Implement with his brother, John, for a few years. The family moved to Santee in 1975, where Carl worked for the Santee Sioux Tribe. He was the community planner for the tribe and also manager of Santee Hay Company.
Carl and Elaine managed the Lewis and Clark Grocery Store for over 20 years until they retired. After retirement, they moved to a house on the Santee Spur.
Carl was a member of Faith United Church in Niobrara, a past member of the Masons, a member of Santee Sioux Nation and Santee Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and horseback riding. He also bowled for many years in Bloomfield.
Carl is survived by his spouse, Elaine of Niobrara; his sons, Michael (Nancy) Crosley, Timothy (Diane) Crosley, Kyle (Lynda) Crosley and Alan Joe Crosley, all of Niobrara; his grandchildren, Nichole (Travis) Tarr of Vermillion, S.D., Kelli Rae (Orvil) Holz of Niobrara, Jeremy (Jennifer) Crosley of Niobrara, Dustin Crosley of Niobrara, Roberta (Curtis) Neilan of Waubay, S.D., Shalla Mach of Bloomfield, Dakota Crosley of Niobrara, Jolee Crosley of Niobrara and Preston Crosley of Niobrara; his great-grandchildren, Abbigail, Clay and Cooper Holz, Taylor and Trevor Tarr, and Ella, Melanie, and Connor Crosley; and his siblings, John (Mary) Crosley of Niobrara, Betty Ann Warren of Emerson, Robert (Linda) Crosley of Niobrara, Gloria (Rolland) Kluender of Sioux City and Carol (Bob) Workman of Oro Valley, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Edna Warren and Phyllis Stickney; and three brothers-in-law, Don Warren, Leo Stickney and Dale Warren.