NIOBRARA — Services for Carl Crosley, 83, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
WISNER — Services for Arlene Young-Bergt, 91, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
TILDEN — Services for Germaine Berry, 97, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
CROFTON — Services for Susan B. Sandvig, 73, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at her residence.
SPENCER — John Dick, 92, Lynch, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
DODGE — Services for Doris A. Pruss, 86, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Revs. Rodney Pruss and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE —Memorial services for Thomas E. “Tom” Tunink, 73, Elizabeth, Colo., formerly of Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Milit…
LAUREL — Memorial services for Gerald D. Stanley, 88, Dixon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate with private burial in the Laurel Cemetery.
DODGE — Services for Doris A. Pruss, 86, Dodge, are pending at Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge. She died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Parkview Home in Dodge.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.