Betty Schwarting

TILDEN — Services for Betty E. Schwarting, 92, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
LINDSAY — Services for Irene Gasper, 82, Platte Center, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Services for JoAnn Veik, 79, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be private.
WAYNE — Services for Merlin Saul, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Barbara Uehling, 70, Hadar, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Elden C. Ohlmann, 81, Norfolk, will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 23, at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue. Military rites will take place at noon and be presented by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Helen Jean Andersen, 88, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Clearwater.
OMAHA — Memorial services for Norman W. “Bill” Gehrke, 66, Omaha, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at West Center Chapel in Omaha.
STANTON — Memorial services for Eleanor Foust, 86, Stanton, formerly of West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.