Betty Schiltmeyer

TILDEN — Services for Betty J. Schiltmeyer, 89, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Countryside Home in Madison.
1930-2019
Betty J. Schiltmeyer, daughter of Francis and Ina (Roberts) Lee, was born March 5, 1930, at Stanton. She attended country schools until the eighth grade and St. Mary’s in O’Neill until she graduated.
Betty was married to Alois J. Schiltmeyer on May 25, 1959, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stanton. Four children were born to them: Jeanne, Judy, Christina and John.
Betty worked as a licensed practical nurse at Sister’s Hospital in Norfolk and later worked at a nursing home in Northeast Nebraska. But she was mostly a homemaker during her married years. She had many interests and hobbies, including painting, family history and bird watching.
Betty was a devout Catholic and volunteered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden, where she was a member.
Survivors include her children, Jeanne (Tony) Dahl, Judy, Christina and John Schiltmeyer; and her grandchildren, Ethan, Nichole, Evan, Connor and Emma.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Alois; sisters and brother-in-law, Connie and spouse Lyle Reinke and Susie Sherry and Roberta Farquharson; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rosie and Paul Hoefer, Bernadine and Eddie Schock and Tony Schiltmeyer; nephew John Schock; and great-niece Shari Schiltmeyer.