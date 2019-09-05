Betty Eschliman

WISNER — Services for Betty B. (Braun) Eschliman, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. The Rev. Coral Parmenter will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Wisner Care Center.
1927-2019
Betty Bernice (Braun) Eschliman was born Dec. 14, 1927, on a farm northeast of West Point to Edward and Alta (Paasch) Braun.
On Nov. 23, 1946, she was united in marriage to Thomas H. Eschliman in West Point. After their marriage, the couple moved to Wisner, living on several farms before moving into Wisner in 1961.
Betty cleaned for several families in the Wisner area since 1960 and also for the Wisner City Office. She also hung wallpaper and painted in many homes, as well.
Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner and belonged to its sewing group. She was an active member of VFW Auxiliary Post 5767. She also served as president in 1962 and was the treasurer for 20 years from 1974 to 1994 for the district VFW auxiliary.
Betty enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, canning and could fix almost anything.
Survivors include two sons, Russell and Betty Joe Eschliman of Wisner and Marvin and Linda Eschliman of Catharine, Kan.; a daughter, Joyce Fischer of Fremont; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; a great-great-great-grandson; a sister, Judy and Raymond Buhrman of Fremont; a brother, Melvin and Judy Braun of Wisner; and sisters-in-law Shirley Braun of Escalon, Calif., and Maggie Eschliman of Norfolk.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a son, Ardel; a grandson, Ted Biggerstaff; son-in-law Leroy Fischer; and siblings Harold Braun, Clifford Braun, Roxann Simms, Mary Braun, Ardel Braun, Arlene Braun, Delwin Braun and Trudy Nilges.