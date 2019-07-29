PIERCE — Services for Berle L. Higgins, 89, Newton, Kan., formerly of Pierce, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Pierce.
He died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kan.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials for Berle Higgins will be used for the betterment of the Pierce community.
1929-2019
Berle Leland Higgins was born Oct. 25, 1929, to Floyd and Minnie (Pugh) Higgins Jr. in rural Auburn and attended country grade school for eight years. Berle graduated from Auburn High School in 1946 and then attended Peru State College, where he ran track.
While attending college, Berle worked on the farm owned by his sister, Floydean and Leland Hawley. He held jobs with Ford Motor Company and Hested before joining the military.
Berle served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, working with the counterintelligence division. After the service, Berle worked for Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) office in Falls City, Fairbury, Scottsbluff, O’Neill, and then Pierce for 35 years, from 1957 until he retired in 1992.
Berle met Barbara J. Gillispie at Auburn High School and married her on July 11, 1951, at Coryell Park in Brock. They were blessed with six children.
Berle was a sports enthusiast; he especially loved baseball and golf. He played on baseball and softball teams from Pierce, Foster and Norfolk. He retired from playing in 1965 at 36 years old.
Berle was very active in the Pierce community as a member of the United Church of Christ and the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion for 63 Years. He served as a volunteer fireman, a Pierce High School board member and manager and coach of numerous American Legion Baseball teams.
Berle and Barb spent countless hours traveling to sporting and musical events for their children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
Barbara Higgins died on July 27, 1999.
Berle married Velda (Gillispie) Staley on Feb. 12, 2002, and later moved to Newton. Berle enjoyed golfing and joined Fox Ridge Golf Course in Newton.
Survivors include his spouse, Velda Higgins of Newton; his children, Paula (Les) Schulz of Lincoln, Rick (Cheryl) Higgins of Pierce, Todd (Christine) Higgins of Omaha, Lori (Clark) Smith of Columbus, Scott (Marla) Higgins of Lincoln and Kirk (Kathy) Higgins of Bennington; his stepchildren, Rod (Nancy) Staley of Mesa, Ariz., and Kevin (Angie) Staley of Newton; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; two sisters, Floydean Hawley of Edgar and Ardis Behrends of Auburn; a sister-in-law, Wilma Higgins of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
Berle was preceded in death by his first spouse, Barbara Higgins; his parents, Floyd and Minnie; his sister, Delores Green; his brothers, Gordon, Clifford, Eldon and Darrel; and a stepson, Dennis Staley.
Organist will be Shirley Hetrick; soloists will be Tera Classen, singing “Even Unto Death,” and Chris Beeman, singing “Here I Am Lord.” Congregational hymns will be “What A Friend We Have in Jesus” and “My Eyes Have Seen the Glory.”
Casketbearers will be Berle’s grandchildren: Lindsey Danek, Lauren Schulz, Kyle Schulz, Kelly Stonacek, Hannah Higgins, Kersten Higgins, Sean Higgins, Gwen Bowers, Liz Lauck, Will Higgins, Dexter Higgins and Demi Patterson.
Honorary casketbearers will be Bud and Shirley Hetrick, Jackie and Maynard Abler, Tom and Charlene Chilvers and Letha Shimerka.
