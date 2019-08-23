Memorial services for Benjamin Brooks, 96, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Winfield Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, Kan.
He died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
1923-2019
He was born in July 26, 1923, to Nicholas Omer Brooks and Katherine (Wolverton) Brooks in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Thelma, on Aug. 24, 2018; his parents; six siblings, and a son-in-law, Ron Claude.
He is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Jim) Loyd and Melani Claude and her fiancé, Mike Mertes; three grandsons; seven great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; as well as a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews, all who loved him dearly.