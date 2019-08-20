NORFOLK — Visitation for Barbara Uehling, 70, Hadar, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
She died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
1949-2019
Barbara A. Uehling, daughter of Elwin and Ruth (Horrocks) Petersen, was born June 29, 1949, at Tilden. She graduated from Norfolk High School.
On July 7, 1978, Barbara was united in marriage to Gerald Uehling at Yankton. Barbara worked as a certified nursing assistant at Norfolk Veterans Home for many years. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, growing flowers and raising a garden.
Barbara is survived by her spouse, Gerald; a brother, Dennis (Lynda) Petersen; a stepson, Jason (Trish) Uehling; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces Kathleen Herring, Pamela Friel and Patricia Miller; a nephew, Franklin Petersen; and a sister-in-law, Denise Garcia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Petersen.