August Volk

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for August G. Volk, 76, Plainview, will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Kelly’s Country Club west of Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard at 5:30 p.m. at Kelly’s Country Club.
He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1943-2019
August was born on May 6, 1943, in Plainview, to Martin W. and Mildred (Eyl) Volk. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. August attended Zion Lutheran School in Plainview from first through eighth grade, then attended and graduated from Plainview High School in 1961. After high school, August attended Norfolk Junior College and Wayne State College.
In 1965, August purchased the Eyl farm and moved to Battle Creek, where he engaged in farming and tiling. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War from June 20, 1968, to Jan. 21, 1970, as a medic.
After marriage to Diane Wills on Dec. 10, 1971, the couple lived in Battle Creek and were the parents of a son, Tyler Lee Volk. August and Diane later divorced.
In 2002, August purchased the Volk family farm at rural Plainview and moved there. August was an avid Cornhusker football fan and also a West Omaha Hawks fan. August enjoyed watching his grandsons’ baseball teams.
Survivors include son Tyler (Shawn) Volk of Omaha; two grandchildren, Joshua Volk and Allie Colgan; a sister, Carol Wacker of Osmond; a brother, David (Sheryl) Volk of Pierce; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his longtime companion, Cleone Warden of Plainview; Cleone’s daughter and August’s extended family, Jennifer (John) Efta and their children, Christopher and Nickolas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Mildred; a sister, Miriam Johnson; and former spouse, Diane Zimmerman.
