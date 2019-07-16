You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 109 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER
90S, AND DEWPOINTS AROUND 70.

* IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING
OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF HOT
TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND
HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN
WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY
IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON
RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS.

August Volk

August Volk

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for August G. Volk, 76, Plainview, will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Kelly’s Country Club west of Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard at 5:30 p.m. at Kelly’s Country Club.

He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1943-2019

August was born on May 6, 1943, in Plainview, to Martin W. and Mildred (Eyl) Volk. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. August attended Zion Lutheran School in Plainview from first through eighth grade, then attended and graduated from Plainview High School in 1961. After high school, August attended Norfolk Junior College and Wayne State College.

In 1965, August purchased the Eyl farm and moved to Battle Creek, where he engaged in farming and tiling. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War from June 20, 1968, to Jan. 21, 1970, as a medic.

After marriage to Diane Wills on Dec. 10, 1971, the couple lived in Battle Creek and were the parents of a son, Tyler Lee Volk. August and Diane later divorced.

In 2002, August purchased the Volk family farm at rural Plainview and moved there. August was an avid Cornhusker football fan and also a West Omaha Hawks fan. August enjoyed watching his grandsons’ baseball teams.

Survivors include son Tyler (Shawn) Volk of Omaha; two grandchildren, Joshua Volk and Allie Colgan; a sister, Carol Wacker of Osmond; a brother, David (Sheryl) Volk of Pierce; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his longtime companion, Cleone Warden of Plainview; Cleone’s daughter and August’s extended family, Jennifer (John) Efta and their children, Christopher and Nickolas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Mildred; a sister, Miriam Johnson; and former spouse, Diane Zimmerman.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Darlene Gowery

MASKELL — Memorial services for Darlene I. Gowery, 90, Wynot, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Faith Lutheran Church in Maskell. The Rev. Chad Beckius will officiate. Private burial will be in the Wynot Cemetery.

Willis Reeves

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Willis D. Reeves, 85, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk.

Inez Baker

WAYNE — Services for Inez Baker, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Irene Reigle

MADISON — Services for Irene C. Reigle, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Lynn Choat

Lynn Choat

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Lynn A. Choat, 80, St. Edward, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Brian Ketelsen will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Elizabeth Scholl

PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

MaryAnn Jindra

MaryAnn Jindra

WISNER — Services for MaryAnn Jindra, 79, Pilger, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Joan Burney

Joan Burney

HARTINGTON — Columnist and motivational speaker Joan Rossiter Burney, 90, Hartington, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Country House in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

