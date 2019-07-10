August Volk

OSMOND — Services for August G. Volk, 76, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorian D. Widhelm, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Stanley Sharpback, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis R. Koch, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home.
TILDEN — Services for Germaine Berry, 97, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gladys A. Bolton, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Michael D. Rice, 66, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale.
CROFTON — Services for Susan B. Sandvig, 73, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Michael Schmitz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.