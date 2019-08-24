Audrey Campanile

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Audrey F. Campanile 96, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Ewing.
She died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Golden Living Center in Hartington.
1923-2019
Audrey Faye Campanile was born April 19, 1923, in Wheeler County to Frank and Dorothy (Harris) Kruntorad.
She was a receptionist.
Survivors include her children, Diane Evans of Prescott, Ariz., Vincent Jochum of Margate, Fla., Garry (Jean) Jochum of Lincoln, Roger (Sue) Jochum of Roseburg, Ore., Debra Jochum of Lincoln, Becky (Doug) Dallman of Prairie Village, Kan., Toni Bamberry of Ocala, Fla., Sherri (Mark) Thompson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a sister-in-law, Ruby Kruntorad of Neligh; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouses, Vincent Jochum, Dale Hatch and Pete Campanile; her parents; a brother, Lyle Kruntorad; and sister Frances Bollwitt, Delores Rotert.
Recorded music will be “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings.”