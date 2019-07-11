WISNER — Services for Arlene Young-Bergt, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Monday an hour prior to the service at the church.
She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
1928-2019
Arlene Ella Young-Bergt was born on Jan. 10, 1928, at home in Laurel to Robert and Ella (Kennedy) Smith. She moved with her parents at the age of nine months to Wayne, where she was baptized at the Presbyterian Church. Arlene attended Hahn Grade School, graduated from Wayne High School in 1945 and attended Wayne State College.
On July 14, 1946, she was united in marriage to Melvin C. Young at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wayne. The couple lived on a farm northeast of West Point for five years.
At this time, Arlene was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bancroft. The couple moved to a farm southwest of Wisner. Arlene, over the years, had worked as a nurse aide in Stanton and Wisner, as a cook at the Wisner Bowling Alley, in the cafeteria for Wisner Elementary School and also as the activities director at the Wisner Care Center.
On Oct. 18, 1985, she married Randall Bergt at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The couple lived on a farm north of Wisner and later moved into Wisner. In 2010, Arlene became a resident of St. Joseph’s Retirement Community and, in 2015, entered the Wisner Care Center.
Arlene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner, belonging to its ladies aid, and was a member of a Cuming County Extension Club. She had been a Girl Scout leader and had delivered Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, attending Husker football games, doing crafts and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her children and their families, a daughter, Diane and Leonard Ortmeier of West Point; a son, Daniel and Alice Young of Las Vegas, Nev.; a daughter, Nancy Ahmadi of Gobles, Mich.; a daughter, Brenda and Tim Harder of Wisner; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a step granddaughter; four step great-grandchildren; a step great-great-grandson; and a sister-in-law, Lavonne Smith of Wayne.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ella Smith; her spouses, Melvin C. Young and Randall Bergt; a grandson, Tom Young; a son-in-law, John Ahmadi; and her brothers, Marvin Smith and Lawrence Smith.
Lunch will precede the burial.