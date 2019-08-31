You are the owner of this article.
Arlene Doerneman

HOWELLS — Services for Arlene E. Doerneman, 87, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue an hour before services at the church Tuesday.

Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is handling arrangements.

She died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Memorials can be directed to Howells Public Library or the Howells Community Fund.

 1931-2019

Arlene E. Doerneman was born on Dec. 18, 1931, on a family farm near Howells to Theodore and Dorothea (Pieper) Hegemann. Arlene graduated from Howells High School and after graduation went on to work at Hormel in Fremont.

On Aug. 2, 1955, she married Reuben Doerneman at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells.

Together, Reuben and Arlene purchased and ran Doerneman Hardware in Howells for many years. While Reuben was known around town for being “Mr. Fixit,” Arlene kept just as busy raising their seven children and still found time to work at the Clarkson and Dodge nursing homes and for volunteer work.

She enjoyed working out in her garden tending to her flowers and harvesting her crop that she would later cook with or can. Arlene enjoyed getting together with her craft club and helping out with the Legion Auxiliary and Christian Mothers. She was exceptionally good at cooking, baking and sewing, and loved getting together with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Doris) Doerneman of Gilbert, Ariz., Randy (Gretchen) Doerneman of Norman, Okla., Doug (Paula) Doerneman of Omaha and Russ (Lori) Doerneman of Goddard, Kan.; daughters Deb (Ray) Matthes of Golden, Colo., Lois (Pat) Diederich of Elkhorn and Linda (Wade) Stahlecker of Fremont; 24 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Myriam of Milwaukee, Wis.; brothers Robert (Alice) Hegemann of Fremont and Victor (Mary Ann) Hegemann of Richardson, Texas; and sisters-in-law Arlene Hegemann of Dodge, JoAnn Hegemann of Howells, Joyce (Ken) Schlickbernd of Beemer, Viola Doerneman of Fremont and LaVaine Doerneman of West Point.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Reuben (2017); brothers Adolph, Raymond, Leonard and Joe Hegemann; sisters Dorelia, Adella Fendrick, Marie Kruger, Helen Schlautman and Kathleen Baumert; and brothers-in-law Marvin Howard and Wilber Doerneman.

Lunch will follow interment at Howells Catholic Social Hall.

