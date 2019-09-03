Ardis Swanson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ardis “Ardy” Swanson, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be later in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in Norfolk. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
1926-2019
Ardis Elaine Hansen was born on Sept. 22, 1926, near Dorsey, to Lewis and Victoria (Thierolf) Hansen. She attended Star Country School before moving with her family to the Creighton area and graduating from Creighton High School in 1944.
Ardy had a love of education and bettering herself. She attended Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha, then College of St. Mary for a degree in medical records management, and also attended Peru State College to become a certified public accountant.
Ardy married Philip Swanson on April 30, 1955, in Omaha. The couple lived for a time in Omaha, before moving to Tecumseh. After the couple retired, they moved to St. George, Utah. Philip passed away on Jan. 14, 1997. After Philip passed, Ardy moved to Lincoln and then to Norfolk.
Ardy was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, roses, drinking coffee and going shopping. She had special place in her heart for her pet dogs.
Ardy is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Hansen of O’Neill, and many nieces and nephews.
Ardy was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Victoria Hansen; her spouse, Philip Swanson in 1997; and four siblings, Helen Sukup, William Hansen, Doris Grosskop and Joyce Lantz.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
