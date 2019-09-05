O’NEILL — Memorial services for Angie Hansen, 61, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
|
She died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
BEEMER — Services for James M. Troyer, 94, West Point, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Beemer Mennonite Church. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial services with Masonic rites for Frank G. Teach Jr., 74, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Osage, Minn.
Services for Hal E. Tesch, 74, Norfolk, formerly of Watertown, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. The Revs. Mark Reichert and Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Helgen Lutheran Cemetery in rural Florence, S.D.
TILDEN — Services for Wesley Schroeder, 62, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
WISNER — Services for Betty B. (Braun) Eschliman, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. The Rev. Coral Parmenter will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Virginia M. Scranton, 94, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Brueggeman, 99, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska N…
