Angela Eddy

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Angela L. Eddy, 55, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
She died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1964-2019
Angela Lynn was born March 26, 1964, to Ralph and Connie Kaup in Atkinson. She attended grade school at District 81 and St. Joseph’s in Atkinson, later graduating from Atkinson West Holt High School. Angie then moved to Norfolk and worked at Green Fiber for many years and provided day care. She was currently employed at the school lunch program.
Angie married Kerry Eddy, and they had one son, Dalton. She had a heart of gold and was a caring person.
She is survived by her son, Dalton; mother Connie (Dale) Reinke; father Ralph Kaup; sisters Bridget Scott, Pam Neibauer, Mitzi (Steve) Rentschler and Vickie (Lee) Friedel; brother Kent Kaup; and dear friends Catarino and grandma Darlene.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.