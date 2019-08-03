NORFOLK — Services for Alma Temme, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Homestead Assisted Living of Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Alma Temme, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Homestead Assisted Living of Norfolk.
WEST POINT — Services for Arthur “Art” Breitbarth, 93, Fremont, formerly of West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Charles M. Brandt, 80, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
William Bonney “Bill” Kleinschmidt passed away from an accident on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Lincoln. He was born on June 2, 1981, in Norfolk, to Marlen and Criss Kleinschmidt. He attended Norfolk Public Schools and went on to work in a variety of fields, including airport construction, man…
NORFOLK — A private memorial service for Marian L. Hofmann, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Edna L. Herbolsheimer, 103, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
CROFTON — Services for Norbert F. Guenther, 84, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. James Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with military rites by Crofton American Legion Post 128 and the American Legion Riders.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Len L. Fuhrer, 61, of Norfolk will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
