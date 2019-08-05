Alma Temme

WAYNE — Services for Alma E. Temme, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Michael Buchhorn will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk.
She died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Homestead Assisted Living of Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne, Orphan Grain Train or Lutheran Family Services.
———
Alma Emilie was born May 28, 1924, in Wayne County to her parents, Henry and Anna (Vahlkamp) Temme. She grew up on the family farm in Wayne County. Alma was baptized on June 29, 1924, at the Theophilus Church in Winside and confirmed June 5, 1938, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
For a short time, Alma worked in the kitchen at Benthack Hospital in Wayne. Alma worked as a telephone operator for the Northwest Bell Telephone Co. In 1962, she moved to Norfolk and continued to work for the telephone company.
For over 50 years, she served as an organist for Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne and Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. At Mount Olive, Alma helped with Vacation Bible School and was member of the ladies aid and the altar guild.
Alma was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She volunteered with the Lutheran Braille Workers.
She is survived by her siblings, Esther Brader of Wayne, Caroline Caauwe of Lincoln, Gladys Juhlin of Battle Creek, Wilma (Willard) Bartels of Wakefield, Frederick (Joann) Temme of Wayne, Roland (Hiroko) Temme of Lincoln; sister-in-law Judy Temme of Columbus; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Victor and Richard Temme; sisters Marcella Temme and Dorothea Grosse; brothers-in-law Harold Ekberg, Harvey Brader, Donald Caauwe, Russell Juhlin and Harvey Grosse; and niece Ruth Grosse.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.