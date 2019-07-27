Alma Farris

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alma King Moackler Farris, 94, Overland Park, Kan., formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove.
1924-2019
Alma King Moackler Farris, born Aug. 8, 1924, in Newman Grove, passed away peacefully at home in Overland Park Kansas on Feb. 22, 2019.
She leaves behind her daughters, Susan Moackler and Nancy (Bud) Warren; granddaughters Sarah (Sheadon) Wood and Jennifer Williams; great-granddaughter Sophia Wood; her identical twin sister, Alta Luttman; brother Harlan (LaRene) King; numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Martha King; brother Homer King; and her two spouses, Robert Moackler and Ben Farris.
A lunch in the church basement will follow services.
Memorials may be directed to Susan Moackler, 10205 England Dr., Apt. B, Overland Park, KS 66212.