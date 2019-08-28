Allen Long

NORFOLK — Services for Allen R. Long, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Jim Doolittle will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.
He died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1941-2019
Allen R. Long, the son of Kenneth W. and Frieda I.E. (Wollin) Long, was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Norfolk. He attended grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1959.
After high school, Allen lived in Norfolk and worked at Safeway before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 3, 1964, to June 25, 1968.
He married Regina Liekhus on Sept. 2, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Allen and Reggie lived in Norfolk. Allen worked at Dale Electronics until 1974. He then worked for Nucor Steel from 1974 until retiring in 2002. Allen then worked at Walmart for 14 years.
Allen enjoyed crossword puzzles, the Price Is Right show, listening to golden oldies, watching Norfolk Catholic football and Nebraska Cornhusker football. Allen loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Reggie Long of Norfolk; his children, Lisa Bachman (Scott Wagner) of Yankton, Craig (Jenny) Long of Beaverton, Ore., Eric (Stephanie) Long of Des Moines, Iowa, Kent (Misti Heckard) Long of Gilbert, Ariz., Sara (Timothy) Hoffman of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren: Kaitlin Bachman, Kara Bachman, Shane Bachman, Brendan Bachman, Christian Long, Chloe Long, Carys Long, Nicholas Long, Logan Long, Taylor Hoffman and Lucas Hoffman; and siblings Lin (Al) Gross of Norfolk and Beverly Long of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Frieda, and siblings Virgil, Denny and Jim.
Music will be provided by organist Karl Henkel and soloist Mary O’Boyle, with the congregation singing “Amazing Grace,” “Here I Am, Lord,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “In The Garden” and “I Can Only Imagine.”
Casket Bearers will be Shane Bachman, Brendan Bachman, Tyson Lodge, Jacob Buenrostro, Scott Wagner and Logan Long.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.