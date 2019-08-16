Allen James

Allen H. James, 55, passed away July 31, 2019, at home with his spouse by his side after courageously battling the debilitating disease ALS.
Allen “Al” was born Sept. 15, 1963, in Wakefield to Phillip and Carol (Tiedtke) James. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1982. He furthered his education with degrees from Northeast Community College, Wayne State in 1997 and received his master of science in clinical counseling from Bellevue University in 2014.
He was united in marriage to Eva Marie Nordby on Aug. 15, 1998.
Al’s professional life was spent in the service of others, providing care and support for children, youth and families at facilities throughout the United States. Al was known for his compassionate care, his respectful perspective and his willingness to stand side-by-side with those in need.
Al is survived by his spouse, Eva James; his mother, Carol James; sisters Penny James (Jim Kibler) and Pam (Erik) Christensen; brother Mike (Tracy Duany) James; mother-in-law Louise Nordby; brothers-in-law Everett (Flora) Nordby, Ed (Mary Jo) Nordby, Eric (Paula) Nordby and Elliot (Kim) Nordby; as well as several nieces, nephews, two great-nieces and a great-nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip James, and a father-in-law, Larry Nordby.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at LifeSpring Church South Campus, 13904 S. 36th St. Bellevue, NE 68123, with a luncheon to follow at 16669 Dyson Hollow, Bellevue, NE 68123.
Guests are encouraged to wear wear tie dye or their favorite concert T-shirt.
Memorials may be sent to 16669 Dyson Hollow, Bellevue, NE 68123, or made in Al’s name to ALS of the Heartland in Omaha, www.alsintheheartland.org to provide ongoing care to those affected by ALS.