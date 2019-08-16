Alice Breitkreutz

WISNER — Services for Alice (Mrs. Richard) Breitkreutz, 95, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Frank Kerkemeyer will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Sunday an hour prior to the service at the church.
She died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her home in Wisner.
1924-2019
Alice Emily (Grone) Breitkreutz was born June 19, 1924, to Bernhard and Bertha (Koester) Grone at the farm home in Wayne in Wayne County. She was their 11th child and eighth daughter. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. She received her education in rural School District 69 and Wayne High School from which she graduated in 1941.
She helped out on the farm for several years, and then was a nanny for a Wayne couple, after which she was a sales person and bookkeeper to Emil Dupsky in the electrical appliance, machinery and auto business.
She was united in marriage to Richard Breitkreutz on May 2, 1948, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. The couple lived in Wisner all their married life.
Alice was employed as secretary for the Co-op store in Wisner, then compiled their dividend work for several years. She was city clerk of Wisner, then city clerk-treasurer for nearly 30 years before retiring in 1989.
Alice was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, having taught Sunday school at one time. She was a member of the “Sew and Sews” for several years. She had a fondness for collecting music boxes. She enjoyed fishing and camping, gardening and flowers, traveling and especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; seven sisters, Matilda Reeg, Sophie Barner, Emma Grone, Dora Otteman, Bertha Atkinson, Lillian Woodard and Mary Scott; and four brothers, George, Ernest, Edward and Arthur.
Survivors include her spouse of 71 years, Richard; daughters Valari and spouse Rod Hosman of Wisner, Marjorie and spouse Gary Bellar of Wisner, Jacque and spouse Dwight Green of Lincoln; a son, Bradley and spouse Peggy Breitkreutz of Raymond; her grandchildren, Michelle and spouse Chad Holtz and children Austin and Oliviia, Travis and spouse Melissa Bellar and children Cameryn, Emerson and Braxton, Jeremie and spouse Ashley Green of Malcolm, Joel and Tiffanie Green and daughters Brooklyn and Savannah, Jamie and Justin Schack and sons Easton and Logan of Hickman and Sophie Breitkreutz of Raymond; her step grandchildren, Eric Hosman and children Vince, Savannah and Dylan of Colorado, Jennifer and spouse Anatoly Kaminsky and children Reana and Alexandra of Colorado, Wendy Hosman and son Tyler of Colorado; a sister-in-law, Ruth Meier of Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews.