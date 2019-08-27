Abigail Borgmann

CREIGHTON — Services for Abigail Michelle Borgmann, one-month-old daughter of Ben and Michelle Borgmann of Beemer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Jose R. Osorio, 26, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
FREMONT — Services for Lavonne P. “Vonnie” Polen, 77, Valley, formerly of Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Charles A. McCall, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. The Rev. Garry Smith will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for James M. “Jim” Nelson, 76, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
OMAHA — Private graveside services for Willard A. Malchow, 83, Laurel, will be at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Forrest M. Martinson, 59, Newman Grove, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene Haschke, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home.
NORFOLK — Services for Allen R. Long, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard an…
NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Luttman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate with burial in the Osmond City Cemetery.
