Abigail Borgmann

CREIGHTON — Services for Abigail M. Borgmann, one-month-old daughter of Ben and Michelle Borgmann of Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans, Jeff Lorig and Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.A

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7:30 p.m. wake.

She died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

Abigail Michelle Borgmann was born on July 18, 2019, into the loving arms of her parents and surrounded by the excitement and awe of her siblings.

Over the next five weeks and three days, Abigail brought an immense amount of joy to her family. Her mother cherished every minute she was given. Her father was elated to again hear baby cries fill the walls of their home. Her brothers asked daily to hold her and help care for her in any way they could. And her sister greeted each morning by sprinting from her crib to the living room to embrace her baby sister with a hug.

Abigail was blessed with a calm nature, loved to be tightly bundled and reveled in the warmth of being snuggled close. She was a sweet, beautiful, extraordinary baby girl.

Her extraordinary life was exemplified on the day of her passing. While attending Mass with her family, she took her last breath in the arms of her mother during the administration of Holy Communion. She received immediate lifesaving efforts from medically trained parishioners also attending Mass that morning. The efforts were performed under a breathtaking statue depicting the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary after his crucifixion.

Abigail quickly received the sacraments of baptism and anointing of the sick. We are reminded by our daughter’s baptism and last rites that our home is not of this world. We are thankful to our Lord for trusting us with her life and celebrate it knowing that we will be reunited in the kingdom one day.

Abigail is survived by her parents, Benjamin and Michelle Borgmann; her siblings, Noah Borgmann, Asher Borgmann and Bridgette Borgmann; her grandparents, Doug and Nyla Borgmann and Phil and Pat Bahl; her great-grandparents, Robert and Helen Borgmann and Alice Wood; aunts and uncles Brittany (Gordon) Henry, Mitchell Borgmann, Joel (Deanna) Bahl and Scott (Danielle) Bahl; and several cousins.

