Women's soccer team starts 2-0

Northeast Community College Hawks

STERLING, Colo. — The Northeast Community College women’s team improved to 2-0 on Saturday, blanking Pratt Community College of Pratt, Kansas, 2-0.

Naomi Pedroza found the back of the net twice for Northeast. Frida Aguilar-Ximello assisted on both goals, both in the second half, to secure the win for the Hawks.

“The possession was good and we created a lot of great opportunities, especially in the first half,” coach Chad Miller said. “We struggled keeping the ball on frame in the first half, but really created some great chances.”

Northeast outshot Pratt 23-6 in the victory.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Byrnes recorded the clean sheet.

