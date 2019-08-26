STERLING, Colo. — Northeast’s men improved to 1-1 on Saturday pitching a shutout over Pratt Community College, 1-0.
Ricky Guel scored the Hawks’ lone goal off an assist from Rocky Guevara.
“We were able to get on the board at the 11-minute mark with some really nice possessions and great runs,” coach Chad Miller said. “Rocky found himself in space with the ball and took it to the goal. His shot hit off the crossbar and rebounded out to the back post where Ricky was making his run and he put in the back of the net.”
Ivan Garcia grabbed four saves in goal for the Hawks in the win.
Both the Northeast women’s and men’s teams return to action on Saturday as they take on their counterparts from Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant, Texas, followed by matches with Angelina College on Sunday in Lufkin, Texas.