Northeast Community College will offer two courses on DSLR photography, beginning soon.
Digital Photography — Shooting in Manual will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.
In this course, participants will learn to operate their DSLR cameras like a professional and move off auto mode. This class will assist beginners with the basic terminology and processes involved in manual mode.
Digital Photography — Take a Good Photo will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at the same time and location.
This interactive class will teach participants how to take a good photo using manual mode in all settings, including nature. Taking a perfect photograph with a DSLR camera isn’t always easy, but this class will help participants understand settings, the use of light, composition and posing.
Participants are asked to bring their own DSLR cameras. There is a fee to take this class. To register for either or both classes, call Northeast at 402-844-7000. Pre-registration is required.