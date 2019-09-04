WASHINGTON — An instructor at Northeast Community College has been named one of the top community college faculty members in North America.
Michael Roeber is the recipient the 2019 Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Western Region Faculty Member Award. He is one of five regional faculty members from two-year colleges to be recognized. ACCT’s western region covers 10 states and five Canadian provinces and territories, making it the the largest of the organization’s five regions across North America.
In addition to faculty members, ACCT annually presents regional awards recognizing community college trustees (board members), chief executive officers (CEO), equity programs and professional board staff members. ACCT’s regional awards identify the tremendous contributions made by community colleges and their leaders to meet the needs of their communities.
Steve Anderson of Concord, chair of the Northeast Community College board of governors, nominated Roeber for the faculty member award. He said Roeber is admired by both his students and colleagues.
“Mr. Roeber is a dedicated professional who spends countless hours in the classroom and lab as well as numerous weekends on the road with his judging team, not only teaching his students lessons at hand, but lessons on their impact on the world,” Anderson said. “He possesses all of the characteristics of what every student hopes they will have in their instructors the first day they walk into the classroom or lab.”
Roeber oversaw the major task of hosting the 2018 North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Livestock Judging Conference on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. The event attracted over 850 competitors and others from two- and four-year colleges from across the country and one team from Australia. In addition, he has organized and hosted countless livestock competitions and FFA events touching the lives of literally thousands of students each year. Northeast students enrolled in the animal science programs assist with these events, which have had a significant impact on their education.
In 2018, Roeber was bestowed with the Nebraska Community College Association’s faculty member award, which is presented to one faculty member each year from five of the state’s community colleges.
Roeber and the four other regional award recipients will contend for national level recognition with the 2019 William H. Meardy Faculty Award. The award will be presented during the 50th Annual ACCT Leadership Congress in October in San Francisco.
This is the fifth regional ACCT regional award that has been presented to a representative of Northeast Community College in the past four years. Anderson received the trustee leadership award and Diane Reikofski, executive assistant to the president, received the board professional staff member award in 2018, and former president Dr. Michael Chipps earned the CEO award in 2017. The late John Davies of Pilger was recognized with the trustee leadership award in 2015.