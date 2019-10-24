Course for table runners set

O’NEILL – Northeast Community College in O’Neill will offer a class later this month that demonstrates ways to perk up décor for holidays and special occasions.

Table Runners — Let’s Top Your Table will meet Monday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Northeast extended campus in O’Neill, 505 E. Highway 20, room 132.

This hands-on class will allow participants to learn how to sew easy-to-make table runners. There will be opportunities to create their choice of a Husker or traditional holiday table topper to use at home or give as a gift.

Karen Nollette is the instructor. There is a fee to attend this class. To register, call Northeast Community at 402-336-3590.

