Norfolk High School now has a new activity for students to participate in: unified track.
The district board of education approved the addition of the sport at the senior high at its regular monthly meeting on Monday night. In doing so, the district will be ahead of the curve in a growing sport, said Ben Ries, NHS activities director.
Unified track consists of about an equal number of athletes with intellectual and/or physical disabilities and partners without disabilities, according to the interscholastic unified track and field coaches guide.
The school underwent a pilot program of unified track last season, which took place during the regular track and field season in the spring, he said, which 11 students participated in. Ries said they wanted to continue based on the success of the program.
"We're moving forward more schools will take on unified track because it’s an awesome activity and it creates awesome opportunities for kids," he said at the board meeting.
