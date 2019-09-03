Linemen returning from Florida

The 18-man contingent from NPPD that journeyed to Florida to pre-stage for Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts were demobilized Tuesday morning when they were released by the Orlando Utilities Commission.

Mark Becker of NPPD communications said the action followed a slowdown in speed and a shift in the direction of the storm as it appears that it will now skirt Florida’s east coast and not make landfall, possibly striking the Carolinas later this week.

Dorian evolved into a category 5 hurricane over the weekend but by Tuesday morning was a category 2, after stalling out over the Bahamas. NPPD crews arrived Sunday in Orlando after three days on the road and awaited the storm that was projected initially to hit the coast of Florida and make landfall Monday.

The crew left Orlando on Tuesday morning and expect to be in Macon, Ga., by Tuesday evening, although NPPD alerted other utilities of the availability of the crew if needed. The entire contingent is expected back in Nebraska late Thursday if not called upon.

The budget for the City of Norfolk was approved by the city council Monday night, and the council, mayor and city staff believe it shows how the city is taking positive steps forward.

Wisner resident David Metschke was granted a free pair of hearing aids from Beltone Audiology and Hearing Centers on Tuesday after sending a heartfelt letter to the company’s president, Dean Kent.

Only one business of 23 inspected in Stanton, Madison, Burt and Cuming counties sold alcohol to a minor during recent investigations by the Nebraska State Patrol.

MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information about a fatality hit-and-run accident that occurred on Aug. 22 at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Highway 81 south of Madison.

The final Music in the Park for the year featured more than five hours of live music Sunday night, capped off by singer and guitarist David Victor, who performed with the rock band Boston.

Kinley Faltys of Norfolk (right) appears with her little cousin from Holdrege in a Big Ten football commercial that was shown on ESPN before the Nebraska football game against South Alabama on Saturday.