A request for a zoning change to facilitate the building of an electrical shop ignited a debate at a meeting of the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.
Property owners Steve and Amy Brockhaus made the request to convert the zoning of their property near Highway 81 and Norfolk Regional Airport from agricultural to light industrial.
Kory Lingenfelter, an electrician and business owner, told the planning commission he intends to buy the property and build an electrical shop there.
But while neighbors said they had no problem with Lingenfelter or his business personally, they opposed the idea of converting the area to industrial zoning.
“We want to protect the land for premature urbanization,” said Olivia Matteo, who lives on a nearby property. “To put it simply, we want to keep ag country as ag country.”
Matteo was one of several neighbors who argued their concerns before the planning commission. She and other neighbors also cited concerns about increased traffic, light and noise on the property, as well as concerns about unfamiliar people coming and going from the shop.
Robert and Mary Nelson, who live directly north of the property in question, also said their property has suffered because of issues with water drainage from the Brockhaus property. They said the problems have come up in recent years as work was done to fill in ravines and level off the land, and they feared building on the land more would exacerbate the problems.
“Their solutions became our problems,” Mary Nelson said.
Lingenfelter said he was unaware of the drainage problems brought up by the neighbors.
Robert Nelson said he wanted the commission to also really think about the consequences of this zoning change, as it would set a precedent for everyone who lives there.
But planning commission chairman Dan Spray noted that while the area is zoned as an agricultural area, the city comprehensive plan does ultimately call for light industry in that area.
Commission member Frank Arens said questions about drainage issues, buffers between the industrial and surrounding agricultural lands and easements warranted more discussion between city officials and Lingenfelter.
The commission unanimously voted to table the proposed zoning change.