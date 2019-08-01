Work will soon commence on a new hotel in Norfolk.
Construction is set to begin this fall on the new 90-room Fairfield Inn and Townplace Inn & Suites that will be located in the southeast corner of the Omaha Avenue and 13th Street intersection.
Nebraska-based project developer Mike Works said the new building will be the first dual-brand Marriott hotel project in Nebraska and one of only a few in the nation.
“The growth of Norfolk and its surrounding communities springboards this opportunity for expansion, offering great jobs for our citizens and brand awareness (and) loyalty that attracts travelers,” Works said.
Plans for a new hotel facility at the location have been public for nearly 18 months. The Norfolk Community Development Agency gave its blessing to the redevelopment plan for the area behind Perkins in Norfolk in February 2018. At that time, Works said he had hoped the new facility would be operational by April 2019.
Representatives with the project said the efforts to make the new hotel a dual-brand facility took longer than expected, and they are excited to see construction begin.
The upper midscale hotel will be comprised of 60% Fairfield Inn rooms and 40% Townplace extended stay suites.
Works said guests of the new property will enjoy its contemporary design, beautiful indoor pool, spacious dining area with large breakfast selection, a sundry store, guest laundry and an “amazing” patio.
Works said the project will support local businesses and local contractors will be hired throughout the build to complete the project.
“This new concept dual-brand build will be putting Norfolk on the cutting edge of hospitality offerings in the Midwest,” he said.