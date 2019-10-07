STANTON — Stanton County District Court was busy Monday with sentencings and plea entries. Stanton County officials reported the following activity:
Nicole Kroells, 29, Norwood Young, Minn., was sentenced to 20 months in prison following her conviction for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Kroells was arrested last December by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 15 south of Pilger. She was arrested in possession of nearly five pounds of methamphetamine that was hidden inside the interior of her rental vehicle. It was the largest drug seizure of methamphetamine ever in Stanton County.
Also on Monday, David Langan, 69, of Woodland Park was sentenced to prison on two separate counts of third degree sexual assault to 18 months on each count, to be served consecutively or one after another. He also is required to register as a sex offender for his lifetime.
Langan was arrested earlier this year by the sheriff’s office following an investigation into the sexual assault of a juvenile female at his Woodland Park residence.
Martin Quinones, 19, of West Point was sentenced to 180 days in jail following his conviction for attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Quinones was arrested earlier this year by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop on Highway 275 near Pilger.
Gregory Major, 28, Columbus, was sentenced to 270 days in jail following his conviction of a probation violation on an original possession of methamphetamine arrest by the sheriff’s office in 2017 near Maskenthine Lake.
Carlos Rodriguez, 45, of Columbus was sentenced to 30 days in jail for a probation violation following his initial arrest by the sheriff’s office for burglary in 2016 at a residence west of Stanton. He had completed his prison sentence and violated post-relief.
Jeffrey Ronnfeldt, 36, of Pierce was sentenced to two days in jail and a $1,000 fine following his conviction for resisting arrest. He was arrested earlier this year by the sheriff’s office following a disturbance in Woodland Park.
Sentenced to 12 months of probation was Heather Vargas, 41, of Hadar. She pleaded guilty to charges of attempted possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). She was arrested in January by the sheriff’s office during the service of a search warrant in Stanton.
Entering guilty pleas today were Cash Winther, 58, of Norfolk, who pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine following his arrest earlier this year by the sheriff’s office on Highway 275.
Marty Cheyney, 54, of Stanton also pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Cheyney was arrested in July by the sheriff’s office in Stanton along with two others.
Ernie Sanchez, 22, Pipestone, Minn., pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine after his arrest in August following a high speed pursuit with the sheriff’s office on Highway 275. The driver of that vehicle still faces felony charges in district court.
Jo Scott, 24, of Winnetoon pled guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested earlier this year by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop near Norfolk.
Steve Munoz, 28, of Fresno, Calif., pled guilty to unlawful possession of a financial device and possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested in August on Highway 15 south of Pilger.
All those pleading guilty on Monday will be sentenced in December.