OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced a pair of sentencings in U.S. District Court.
Russell Morrison, 18, Winnebago, was sentenced Monday by Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp to 60 months in prison for sexually assaulting a minor on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.
Morrison will be on supervised release for a period of five years after he serves his sentence. He also will have to register as a sex offender.
Morrison sexually assaulted an intoxicated minor after providing her with alcohol. The minor did not recall much of the incident but learned of it later when images of her in a state of undress were shared on a social media application. The minor reported that she thought she may have been sexually assaulted and obtained a rape kit.
Morrison’s DNA was obtained and analysis revealed his DNA from the sexual assault kit obtained from the minor.
Kelly also announced that Michael Aldrich, a member of the Omaha Nation, was sentenced Monday by Camp to 96 months in prison for sexually assaulting a woman on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.
After his release from prison, Aldrich will begin a 25-year term of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
Aldrich, 36, sexually assaulted a woman who was walking on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. Aldrich pushed the woman to the ground in a secluded area and forcibly sexually assaulted her.
Both cases were investigated by the Winnebago Police Department and the FBI.