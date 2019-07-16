July 16, 2019

Young ‘Lion King’ actors had Beyoncé-size shoes to fill

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The pressure was on for young actors Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary when they got word that they’d been cast as the voices of young Nala and young Simba in “The Lion King.” Not only was it an ambitious remake of an iconic film, but it was their first major …

Fox 2000 chief joins Sony after being jettisoned by Disney

NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Gabler, whose Fox 2000 produced acclaimed literary adaptations like “Life of Pi” and “Hidden Figures” before being axed in the aftermath of the Walt Disney Co. acquisition, has found a new home at Sony Pictures.

Neligh-Oakdale board approves new administrative position

NELIGH — After spending more than an hour in executive session, the Neligh-Oakdale Board of Education voted unanimously to create a director of education position and hire an interim superintendent during a special meeting on Monday.