July 11, 2019

Alex Morgan, US women’s soccer team honored at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team celebrated its Women’s World Cup victory on both coasts Wednesday, honored with a ticker tape parade in New York City before jetting to the West Coast and collecting trophies at The ESPYS.

US poised to begin immigration enforcement operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting people who are in the United States illegally is expected to begin this weekend after it was postponed last month by President Donald Trump, according to two administration officials and immigrant activists.

Louisiana braces for slow-moving possible weekend hurricane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mandatory evacuations were ordered southeast of New Orleans on Thursday as the city and a surrounding stretch of the Gulf Coast braced for a possible hurricane over the weekend that could unload heavy rain and send water spilling over levees.

Taylor Swift shakes off drama with fun concert performance

NEW YORK (AP) — In her first public appearance since discovering her masters were in the hands of someone she’s not a fan of, Taylor Swift didn’t directly address the issue, but she did play music from that rich catalog, including songs from her groundbreaking sophomore album to her first fu…

UNO/UNMC leaders visit Northeast Nebraska to hear about area needs

Rural health initiatives, workforce development issues and ongoing support for flood recovery efforts were the focus of a visit Wednesday to Norfolk and Columbus by Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of both the University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center.