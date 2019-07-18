July 18, 2019

City hopes ‘Baby Shark’ song will drive homeless away

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children’s songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned rental banquet facility.

Openings available on riverfront review board

In May, the Norfolk City Council approved amendments to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River Overlay District (Riverfront Overlay District) to expand the district’s boundaries, increase the number of review board members from five to nine, and include residency requirements.