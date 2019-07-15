July 15, 2019

More headlines

More photos from Madison County Fair & Rodeo

Lawsuit alleges conflicts of interest in wind court fight

Several books signed at gathering of local authors

Anniversary and birthday celebrations

Consumer alert: Product recalls to watch for

Dave Ramsey: Honesty is important in finances and marriage

Weekly adult coloring page in today’s paper

Emotional Fitness: We are talking about suicide, but not enough

City golf calendar of events, tournaments

Worth a Shot: Carson nephew in Norfolk

Our View: Immigration plan falls short

Letters to the editor: Campaign gets underway

Ann McFeatters: Too many are doomed by denials

Jay Ambrose: One whomp could lead  to another

Lori Borgman: Time best gift you can give

Area births

Seth and Tia (Jech) Onderstal

Damian and Nan (Polt) Libengood

Dennis and Amber (Walters) Boubin

Tags

In other news

West Nile death

West Nile death

State health officials have confirmed the death of a woman in North Central Nebraska from West Nile virus.