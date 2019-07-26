July 26, 2019

Priest answers calling late in life

The calling came early and late. The journey that led the Rev. Eric Olsen to the priesthood, and eventually to Humphrey, came when he was a kid and later as an adult.

Job opportunities created across the state

Business partners and public officials came together to hear about economic development across the region at the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District’s annual meeting Thursday in Norfolk.

16 Marines arrested in migrant smuggling investigation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An investigation into Marines accused of helping smuggle migrants into the United States led to the arrest Thursday of 16 of their fellow Marines at California’s Camp Pendleton, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.