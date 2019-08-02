STANTON— The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing a 24 year-old West Point man after he fled a traffic stop earlier this week.
Josue Osuna-Salazar is being sought on charges of driving during suspension and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Osuna-Salazar was in a pickup driven by Brittney Scott, 21, Norfolk, when they were stopped by the sheriff’s office on a county road east of Woodland Park in the early morning hours, the sheriff said.
During the traffic stop, Scott was found to be suspended and was removed from the vehicle. Also at the time, Osuna-Salazar moved into the driver’s seat and fled in the pickup at a high rate of speed from the area, Unger said.
Efforts to locate him were fruitless and he was also found to have active Wayne County arrest warrants. Anyone with information on Osuna-Salazar is asked to contact the Stanton County Sheriff’s office at 402-439-2212 or local law enforcement.