Thirty years ago, Dwaine Spieker read a poem that changed his life.
When he encountered Nebraska poet and former U.S. poet laureate Ted Kooser’s work, “Corners of Fields,” it was the first time he saw the rural scenery he grew up with in the lines of poem.
“There’s a No Hunting sign, there were horse tanks, there was barbed wire, and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s where I come from,’ ” Spieker said.
The work left a deep impression on him — so indelible, he said, that all his own poems since then “have been an imitation” of it.
Spieker shares his rural Nebraska experiences and ties them to his insights on life in his third book, “Learning to Drive Nails,” which was published by Rogue Faculty Press in Ralston and launched on June 30.
The 45-year-old won the 2011 Nebraska Book Award for Poetry and also was a finalist for the 2014 Pablo Neruda poetry prize. He lives in Wayne and teaches English at Wayne High School.
Spieker started working on the book around 2014 or 2015 after finishing his previous collection, “The Way Magellan Must Have Felt.” The poems that would become a part of his most recent book started coalescing around themes of childhood and aging, hearkening to the two-faced mythological Roman figure Janus.
“One of my favorite figures from mythology is Janus. He’s a two-faced god, looking back and looking forward,” he said. “That’s kind of what this book is.”
True to this comparison, he reflects on his farm upbringing and looks ahead in the poems, drawing readers into listless late summer nights and still mornings punctuated by owl calls.
Through rural imagery, his writings grasp at the ephemeral link between life and death. In “Corpus Christi Sunday Afternoon,” he writes, “The slow shadow of a lone cloud / tablecloths the local cemetery,” and describes a picnic for the dead.
Some of his poems are set in cemeteries, inspired by one that he walks through every day to get to work. Spieker said he doesn’t see this focus on death as macabre but rather a natural tendency.
“I live right next to the cemetery. … It’s not so much a morbid fixation, they literally are my neighbors,” he said. “It’s a very calming, peaceful place.
“Poets have been interested in death as long as there have been words to write with. I want to take my own unique view of it.”
One way he approaches the timeless topic of aging is through old machinery metaphors, which are another prominent feature of his work.
“There’s a poem about a water heater waiting to be taken away by the dump — that’s what each of us is,” he said. “We’re obsolete technology. We feel that way the older we get.”
Ironically, the book’s eponymous poem was almost lost due to outdated equipment, he said.
“That poem almost died because it was on an old floppy disk at school and I found out I was going to lose that computer, so I realized I needed to go through my disks,” he said. “Lo and behold, I found all kinds of bad writing, but I found this poem I really liked that I completely forgot about.”
He views these images — rusty machinery, cemetery headstones, old barns — as connected with the themes of life and death, using scenery as a central metaphor to anchor each poem.
“I’m a pastoral poet in the sense that … virtually all of (my poems) are set outside. They arrived from fresh air and land even if they’re not about a natural thing,” he said. “I see it as connected (with death); the idea of a cemetery being a pastoral location as well.”
The collection is structured as a seasonal progression, imbuing a sense of elapsing time as the reader turns pages. Spieker’s short poems and sparse writing style aptly fit Northeast Nebraska scenes. The pages’ ample white space evokes the endless breadth of wide, cloudless skies.
The penultimate poem fixates on time’s inexorable crawl — “At some point / time tips forward, life leans / toward the future” — and the book concludes in the depths of winter.
Spieker said writing this collection has helped shape his own understanding of death.
“It arose from the idea that death isn’t an end so much as a continuation,” he said. “I’m a practicing Catholic and I believe death is a continuation of what we are or an improvement over what we have in this life. I bring that into my writing.”
AT THE END of June, Spieker celebrated the book’s launch at a reading at Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. in Wayne, which also featured Jeff Lacey and Calvin Banks from Rogue Faculty Press, Verdigre poet Barbara Salvatore and Wayne musician Eric “Vito” Cole.
He hopes it will be the first of a series of literature-based events in the area to promote local talent, as well as demystify poetry for Northeast Nebraskans. He encourages anyone to try reading a poem, even if they think it isn’t for them.
“Anybody who’s intimidated by poetry, give it a shot,” he said. “No matter what kind of person you are, there’s someone who’s similar writing something that would appeal to you.”
Spieker is continuing to write and predicts that he has a “few more books left” in him. Spieker said he’s proud to represent the region through his writing.
“We’re not a big famous part of the world, but there’s good poetry and things worthy of writing about happening here, too.”