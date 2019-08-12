A Wayne resident published a picture book to teach children that wheelchairs aren’t scary.
Zach Jorgensen is a 22-year-old graphic designer, author, motivational speaker, vlogger and hip-hop artist.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in May with a degree in graphic design and moved back to his hometown of Wayne with the intentions of making a difference.
“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do from there,” Jorgensen said. “I got the idea from a friend that a children’s book would be cool.”
Jorgensen said he wanted the book to have meaning, so he decided to write about something personally important to him.
Jorgensen has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is a genetic mutation that prevents the body from producing a specific protein that muscles need to work properly. He is in a wheelchair, which requires him to overcome obstacles every day.
“Throughout my whole life of being in a wheelchair, I have noticed that children are scared of my wheelchair,” he said. “Some would even cry and try to hide from me.”
He wants to use his book, “Wheelchairs Aren’t Scary,” to inform children that there is nothing to be afraid of.
“That was kind of a weird and different experience for me, and I want to share and explain that experience with other people,” he said.
After doing research to see what writing a children’s book entailed, Jorgensen got to work writing and illustrating. The process took him two months from start to finish.
The book is self-published through Kindle Direct Publishing, which is a company run by Amazon.
“It’s a pretty easy process,” he said.
Jorgensen said the book is targeted at 3- to 8-year olds because this age group is known to be the most uneasy around wheelchairs.
Jorgensen wishes his book to be a fun learning opportunity for people.
“I hope people can read it and realize that wheelchairs aren’t so scary after all,” he said.
“Wheelchairs Aren’t Scary” will be available for purchase on Amazon or his website, zjmotivation.com, on Monday, Aug. 12. A book release party will be Friday, Aug. 16, and the location is yet to be determined.
* * *
Want to follow along with Jorgensen’s book journey?
Check out his YouTube channel, Jorgey, or follow him on social media @jorgeyofficial.