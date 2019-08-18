Wanted man captured Sunday

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 24-year-old West Point man after he fled in a vehicle from a traffic stop earlier this month near Woodland Park.
Josue Osuna-Salazar was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon after he was observed by the sheriff’s office in the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Osuna-Salazar was wanted on a Stanton County arrest warrant and also had several Wayne County arrest warrants for driving under suspension and flight to avoid arrest and other traffic related charges, he said.
Unger said Osuna-Salazar faces new charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He was jailed pending the posting of cash bonds. A female that was with him on Sunday was cited for obstructing a police officer.
Brittney Scott, 21, of Woodland Park was also with him when he fled in a pickup earlier this month while she was being arrested.