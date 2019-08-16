STANTON — A 2-year-old Stanton boy who went missing Friday morning has been found safe and appears to be in good health.
Sheriff Mike Unger said Matthias Domogalla was last seen by his mother at 11:30 a.m. and was reported missing at 1:12 p.m.
The first unit was on scene within one minute.
Matthias was found at about 3:15 p.m. by searchers in a cornfield southeast of his family’s residence, more than 500 yards out.
The ground and aerial search included manpower, utility vehicles, drones and a state patrol helicopter over the cornfield and an area around Second Street, east of the Stanton city limits.
Also assisting the sheriff’s office were the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Stanton Emergency Management, Stanton Fire, the Norfolk Police Division, the Norfolk Fire Division, the Nebraska State Patrol and community volunteers.
The boy was only clothed in a diaper and had no nourishment with him when he left the area in an unknown direction, Unger said.
Matthias was located by volunteers on utility vehicles after they heard him crying, and he was brought to a staging area and then taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for treatment.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the nature of his disappearance.
In a press release, Unger said he “wished to thank all the agencies involved for their quick response and assistance in locating Matthias and the public for their concern and prayers.”
The search conditions were difficult due to the terrain and the high humidity. Water was donated by several Stanton businesses for searchers and first responder’s.
