Utility work
City of Norfolk

Beginning Monday, Nov. 11, sewer utility work in Norfolk will begin in the area of Channel Road and South Victory Road on the east side of town, according to information from the City of Norfolk.

Access will be limited to local traffic only from Channel Road south of Phillip Avenue and South Victory Road north of Omaha Avenue.

During the hours of construction, both lanes of traffic will be closed only in the area where construction is taking place at that time. Please be prepared for delays and intermittent detours during the construction project. This closure is expected to last about one month, weather permitting.

The city said it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation.

Tags

In other news

