A head-on collision on Wednesday has resulted in the deaths of a Madison man and a rural Lindsay woman.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said deputies from Madison County — as well as the Nebraska State Patrol and Madison Fire and Rescue personnel — were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident about a half-mile east of the Highway 121 junction with Highway 32 at about 8:35 p.m.
An eastbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 79-year-old Francisco A. Alarcon of Madison crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by 75-year-old Janice E. Preister of rural Lindsay, Volk said.
A short time after the initial accident, a 2017 Ford Edge drove through the scene and collided with the Trailblazer. A reporting party who found the accident pulled the driver of the Trailblazer out of the vehicle and attempted CPR until rescue arrived.
Alarcon, the driver of the Trailblazer, was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with life-threatening injuries, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Preister, the driver of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger in the Ford Edge also was transported to Faith Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 32 remained closed for about three hours while the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.